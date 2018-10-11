ST. LOUIS - In the cutest update of the season, the Blues have announced a name for their new puppy!

After thousands of submissions, the puppy will be named 'Barclay' after the late Blues great Barclay Plager.

Barclay (the human Barclay that is) was the brother of fellow Blues legend Bob Plager and was both a player and coach for the team. His number 8 is retired by the Blues and hangs in the rafters of the Enterprise Center.

Barclay (the puppy) will be trained as an assistance dog for Duo, a St. Louis-based organization that provides assistance dogs to people in need.

There were many entertaining submissions for potential puppy names including, 'Deke', 'Alex Pawtrangelo' and Cujo.

To see more name submissions and to learn more about Barclay you can visit the team's website.

