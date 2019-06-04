ST. LOUIS — When the gates of "Baseball Heaven" open, the city of St. Louis sings.

On this long-awaited day, Cardinals Nation gathered from head to toe and just about everywhere in between for the Cardinals home opener.

It's a devotion so sacred that all forms of reverence to the Redbirds are celebrated. That's true whether you've had tickets for years or are just getting started in your fandom.

"I always do," Tim Adkisson says. "Every year it’s the year we’re going to win."

"My son’s first opening day and we’re all so excited," says Stubby Club, the father of the Cardinals first base coach by the same name. "Any time you can watch your son in a pro sport, it’s always exciting. We’re here until Monday."

Because around here, all who are ready to fly are welcome in "Baseball Heaven."

Tom Lang sums it up pretty well: "You know, who wouldn’t want to be down in downtown St. Louis today?"