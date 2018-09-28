ST. LOUIS — The City Museum in downtown St. Louis is renovating the old aquarium space which has sat idle for the past four years.

“We’re bringing it back to some degree we are not some giant aquarium I hesitate to call it an aquarium but there is some neat aquatic fish here,” Said Matt Meyer of the City Museum.

The space is open to the public, but portions are still being revamped.

Museum goers can see baby stingrays and explore new passage ways alone with a new slide from the 4th floor set to open soon.

The City Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, and late on Fridays and Saturdays.

