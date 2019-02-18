CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It may be cold outside, but that won’t stop ice cream lovers!

Freezing Moo just opened in Chesterfield.

The ice cream shop is known for their Thai-style rolled ice cream. They make homemade ice cream, but in a more fun way.

Their ice cream is made by pouring the ice cream mixer on their icy grill set at 20 degrees below zero.

They offer vegan and gluten-free options, too.

Facebook: Freezing Moo Chesterfield

‘Our ice cream makers mix in cookies, fruit, and more into the ice cream mixer then will spread out across our icy grill. The big final is our ice cream mixer will take the spatula to roll the ice cream into perfect little ice cream rolls,’ A spokesperson for Freezing Moo said.

Freezing Moo rolled ice cream

Courtesy of Freezing Moo

Freezing Moo first opened in Overland Park, Kansas, in 2016 and has 10 other locations across Kansas, Missouri and Georgia.

Freezing Moo is located at 42 THF Blvd in Chesterfield. They’re open Sunday through Thursday noon to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m.

