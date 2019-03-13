ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — No official decision on Prop P funding was reached Tuesday night during the St. Louis County Council meeting.

Councilman Ernie Trakas's proposal would remove $750,000 from police funds to support other public safety plans like snow removal and park rangers.

Several St. Louis County Police officers spoke to the council, reminding them that move would contradict the advertising campaign that promoted Prop P in the first place.

To Councilman Tim Fitch, that's the whole argument.

"Almost 70 percent of the people, especially in South County, thought they were voting for pay raises, two officer cars and new equipment for the police department," said Fitch before the meeting.

Fitch, a former Police Chief himself, argued Prop P money can't be spent on other projects until all the needs of police in St. Louis County are met - including building a new precinct, replacing old patrol cars and buying body cameras for every officer.

"This money is just going everywhere, and that’s not what the voters intended," he said.

Councilman Ernie Trakas declined our request for an interview, but took to Twitter the other day saying in part "the funds are not the exclusive property of the St. Louis County P.D."

During the meeting Tuesday night, Councilman Trakas told the crowd this controversy is exactly what he wanted: to bring the community in and finally decide if Prop P funds should just go to law enforcement or everyone who keeps us safe.

"I think we need to put the debate to bed once and for all," he told the council.

Trakas formally held his bill from a vote Tuesday in hopes a larger debate can take place.

Councilman Fitch told 5 On Your Side, he'd like to see this go back to the voters with more specific language this time, that way this matter is resolved once and for all.