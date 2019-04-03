ARNOLD, Mo. — You've heard of snowpocalypse and snowmageddon, but what about the "Earl Attack?"

It's something several neighbors in Jefferson County have been dealing with all winter. And after Sunday mornings snow, it swept through again.

"They come out their driveways are cleaned and they're like what happened? Earl was here. And we know who it was, it's been an Earl attack," said Kelly Stohl, who lives in Arnold, Missouri.

Stohl lives on Melody Lane in Jefferson County. She said it's not the snow that's surprising neighbors, it's the lack thereof.

"I hear him clean my driveway, and I come out and there's no snow and then I see him out and I'm like 'Oh, it's Earl again, yeah,'" said Stohl.

Stohl lives right across the street from Earl Miller.

She said Earl and his bright red snow blower have been confronting this winter's wintry mix head on.

"I think he would go all the way around the subdivision if he could. And take his snow blower around the neighborhood and just clean everybody's house and their driveway," said Stohl.

It's not an easy task. It takes a lot of focus, snow in your face, and a little elbow grease.

"And he's not young by any means, but he's so thriving and I just appreciate it too," said Stohl who said she would have a hard time doing it on her own.

Earl said he's been living in Arnold for about 2 years, and this is something he does from the heart.

"I don't think it's a big deal, it's just something you do," said Miller.

Sunday morning Arnold got about 3 inches of snow. The newest totals making this winter the most he's cleared in a long, long time.

"I hope this is it. I think everybody's about tired of it, but I don't mind. For me it could snow all the time," said Miller.

But for his neighbors who wake up to the sight of pavement instead of snow, a simple thank you will never be enough.

"He doesn't ask for anything in return and I've tried to do things for him and he's embarrassed and he doesn't want me to do it but I have to," said Stohl.

Unfortunately, both neighbors feel this isn't the last we'll see of the snow.