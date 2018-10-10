Leaders in The Hill, St. Louis’ historic Italian neighborhood, had a warning for business owners and residents: Crime, including early morning larcenies and burglaries, “threaten the neighborhood’s stability and long-term viability.”

In the first of three meetings this month, representatives of the neighborhood association, Hill 2000, pitched formation of a special business district, in which an increase in property taxes would be used to hire off-duty police officers, pay for sidewalk improvements and run a neighborhood center.

A slideshow presentation, obtained by the Business Journal, asked residents to educate their neighbors and “support” the initiative, which would require approval from the Board of Aldermen and voters. No such bill has yet been filed with the board.

Derek Harford, who lives in the proposed district, said he and other neighbors present at an Oct. 3 meeting weren’t convinced of the need to raise taxes.

“As a resident, I don’t understand what the security issues are,” Harford said. “I’m not sure of the persons who feel like they’re threatened by living on The Hill. My girlfriend walks around at night with our dog.”

Crime in the neighborhood has fallen since 2008, the oldest police data readily available. That year, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports there were 156 larcenies and 32 burglaries, and 252 total crimes.

Last year, there were 118 larcenies, 17 burglaries and 172 total crimes, a decrease of 32 percent over a decade. Of the city’s 79 neighborhoods, 22 counted fewer crimes than The Hill in 2017, according to a review of police data.

So far in 2018 (January through September), property crime on The Hill was up 4.1 percent compared with the same period in 2017, though total crime was down 0.9 percent.

The property market in the neighborhood is hot; last year, it counted $16.1 million in building permits, up from $3.5 million in 2016, according to city data.

AnnMarie Lumetta, a Hill 2000 member who sits on the committee pushing the district, declined to comment. Monsignor Vince Bommarito of St. Ambrose Church, often seen as the neighborhood’s anchor, did not respond to requests for comment.

The committee’s lawyer, Bill Kuehling of Thompson Coburn, said he could not “confirm” the existence of the plan.

The Hill’s alderman and owner of Milo’s Tavern, Joe Vollmer, said the group was pushing to get the measure on an April 2, 2019, ballot.

“Whether it’s going to proceed with me introducing anything depends on what occurs at these neighborhood meetings,” Vollmer said. “They’ve been working on it over the past few months and they’ve come up with what they believe is a good plan.”

At the Oct. 3 meeting, the committee told residents the district could raise $300,000 annually, with $175,000 for off-duty police; $65,000 for sidewalks; $50,000 for The Hill Neighborhood Center, 1935 Marconi Ave.; and $10,000 for “administrative services.”

They also said the assessment, 85 cents per $100 of assessed property value, would be capped at $500 for both residential and commercial properties — no matter how high their assessed values.

