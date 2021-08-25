The Humane Society of MO wants your help in naming Journey's baby colt!

A horse named Journey, 20, gave birth on Aug. 16, and now the Humane Society wants you to help name her little colt

ST. LOUIS — In the early morning hours of August 16, a horse named Journey added another chapter to her amazing story. She gave birth to a colt (boy) at the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Longmeadow Rescue Ranch.

Now, the Humane Society wants your help to name him.

Vote on the HSMO’s Facebook page here for one of five names:

Chase

Gulliver

Tripp

Traveler

Cruiser

The winning name will be announced Sunday, August 29, on Five on Your Side at 9 a.m. with Kelly Jackson.

Journey, 20, has had an amazing story.

You may recall, she was one of several horses to survive a massive tractor-trailer crash last year on Interstate 44 in Franklin County in October of 2020.

At the time of the crash, 29 horses were being transported to slaughter and 14 of them died in the crash or had to be euthanized.

Journey suffered wounds to her legs and an abscess on her hoof in the crash and has since recovered.

The ranch first announced Journey’s pregnancy in July on social media and shared photos from her maternity photo shoot.

"Journey is a concerned and involved mom and her baby is a happy and active boy,” the ranch said on its website.