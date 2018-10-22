ST. LOUIS – ‘The Kitchen Sink’ is coming back to St. Louis’ food scene soon, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.

It once sat near the Forest Park MetroLink in 2012, and then moved to a bigger space near Union and Lindell. The restaurant closed in 2015. The downtown St. Louis Kitchen Sink opened in 2015 and closed in 2017.

The Kitchen Sink will be in St. Louis’ DeBaliviere Place neighborhood at 5513 Pershing Avenue.

The Kitchen Sink shared this to its Facebook over the weekend, ‘Saint Louis, Have you Missed Us??!! Because We Have Missed You!! New Location Alert: 5513 Pershing Avenue #TheKitchenSink#CajunCreoleCuisine



An exact opening date has not been announced.

