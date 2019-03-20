ST. LOUIS — They say Ameren has cost them thousands of dollars in damage to their home because Ameren isn't taking care of their own property.

Homeowners in Fox Park are fed up with their neighbors.

Ameren owns the building next door to Lisa and Nathan Hemphill, who aren’t upset at their power bill, but the house next door.

Their foundation is cracking, leaving a mess in the Hemphill’s backyard.

“It used to be flush,” explained Lisa.

“They put in this black tubing to divert the water over to the yard which has been some of the issues, we filled this hole in here which is where the animals would come through," she added.

They and others in the neighborhood claim Ameren is purposefully neglecting the building so they can tear it down and expand a substation next door.

“To say 'Oh, you don't have to worry about future damage,' well who's going to come fix the damage that's right here and right now?" Lisa asked.

The Hemphills say Ameren has been tearing off parts of the historic building's facade since buying it in 2015.

In June of 2016, they applied for a demolition permit, something architect and chair of the Fox Park Development and Historic Standards committee Jay Reeves said isn't legal unless rehabbing them would require "total reconstruction"

"All of us are asked to work to these historical standards so when we move into a neighborhood part of our responsibility is to work to those rules so the neighbors are saying that Ameren has picked up this building and are not behaving at the same standards everyone else has to," explained Reeves.

These are pictures of the house before Ameren bought it and this is what it looks like now.

A stop-work order from the city has been posted on the front of the building suspending demolition until at least mid-April.

Lisa said there's a simple fix for all of this.

“Follow the same rules and be responsible for the damage that they've caused," added Lisa.

But Nathan still isn't sold.

“How are they going to shore it up? If you can tell me that and tell me that Ameren of all people is going to pay the extra to make sure my house looks nice, go ahead" Nathan said.

We've reached out to Ameren Missouri, for their side of the story. A spokesperson said they are working with stakeholders to make the property safe while working to preserve it.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Building commissioner tells us he plans to meet with Ameren's Vice President and anyone else in the neighborhood who's interested. That's supposed to happen tomorrow night.