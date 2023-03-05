The London Tea Room hosting live viewing of coronation of King Charles III

While the event is sold out, commemorative merchandise will be available to purchase.

ST. LOUIS — The London Tea Room will host a live viewing event of the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

The event is sold out as St. Louisans prepare to watch the historical event that hasn't taken place in 70 years.

Jackie James, the owner of The London Tea Room, said they will host 45 guests on Saturday and doors will open at 4:30 a.m. Guests will be served tea, quiche, fruit and berry cups and a scone.

James said that they are excited to host the event as they have also hosted viewings of the Queen's funeral in 2022 and Prince William's and Kate's wedding in 2011.

She said the St. Louis area has been building up excitement in the past few days compared to several months in advance for the royal weddings.

While the event is sold out, customers can still purchase commemorative mugs and tea towels during normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The London Tea Room was founded by British expatriates Pat and Alan Richardson in 2007. James said her parents don't remember much of Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 as both were very young at the time.