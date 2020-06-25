The Magic House is opening a preschool

Classes will visit sections of the museum daily for learning opportunities that tie in to the class curriculum

ST. LOUIS — Kids will have a new way to learn at the Magic House starting this fall. The famous children's museum is launching a preschool starting in September.

The Magic House Museum School will "engage children with hands-on learning experiences that spark imagination, pique curiosity, enhance creativity and develop problem-solving skills within a place of beauty, wonder, joy and magic."

The preschool will be available for kids four to six years old, and will take place on the current museum grounds.

Classes will visit sections of the museum daily for learning opportunities that tie in to the class curriculum.

The Magic House Museum School will be offered Monday through Friday starting on September 1, 2020 through May 29, 2021. There will be a morning session and an afternoon session available.

For more information, including an overview of the session curriculum, you can visit the Magic House website by clicking here.