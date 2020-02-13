ST. LOUIS — All your favorite characters from hit singing competition The Masked Singer are coming to St. Louis this summer.

The Masked Singer Tour 2020 is coming to Stifel Theatre on June 6.

"Your favorite characters from the hit TV show will be brought to life, plus special celebrity guests and a can't-miss spectacular live show for all ages!" Stifel Theatre said.

A celebrity guest will be unmasked at the end of the show in every city, the tour's website said.

Tickets start at $36.50. To grab some, click here.

Stifel Theatre JUST ANNOUNCED: s from the hit TV show will be brought to life, plus special celebrity guests and a can't-miss spectacular live show for all ages! Tickets are on sale now The Masked Singer Tour 2020! Your favorite character... http://bit.ly/37o5wmN

More local events: