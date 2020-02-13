ST. LOUIS — All your favorite characters from hit singing competition The Masked Singer are coming to St. Louis this summer.

The Masked Singer Tour 2020 is coming to Stifel Theatre on June 6.

"Your favorite characters from the hit TV show will be brought to life, plus special celebrity guests and a can't-miss spectacular live show for all ages!" Stifel Theatre said.

A celebrity guest will be unmasked at the end of the show in every city, the tour's website said.

Tickets start at $36.50. To grab some, click here.
Stifel Theatre
JUST ANNOUNCED: s from the hit TV show will be brought to life, plus special celebrity guests and a can't-miss spectacular live show for all ages! Tickets are on sale now The Masked Singer Tour 2020! Your favorite character... http://bit.ly/37o5wmN
Facebook

More local events:
These are the 30 food trucks that will be at Missouri's first food truck garden
AFFTON, Mo. - Thirty St. Louis-area food trucks have sign on as members of Missouri's first food truck garden. 9 Mile Garden will open this spring in Affton. The number of food truck members allows for each vendor to provide service two days per week, ensuring a wide variety of dining options for visitors, a press release said.
KSDK |Feb 13, 2020