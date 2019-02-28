ST. LOUIS – The Midwestern Meat and Drink, the highly anticipated restaurant in downtown St. Louis opens on Friday.

It’s in building that was once home to Flying Saucer. The Midwestern is a full service sit down restaurant and bar.

The Midwestern is by the same team who created Wheelhouse and Start Bar along Spruce Street.

The team partnered with Ben Welch to offer and expanded barbecue menu. There will be over 200 different brands of whiskey. Their bar program was curated by beverage director Tony Saputo. The emphasis is on whiskey and harder to get allocated whiskeys.

And for entertainment, the spot will have live music – from rock, country and blues on Friday and Saturday night. Owner Stephen Savage said they’re going after a more mature audience for the late-night crowd and it’ll be a high energy and volume venue.

“This concept is the evolution of us as a group and what we offer St. Louis. We have assembled an unbelievable team to put out a food and beverage product that has exceeded our expectations,” Savage said.

The restaurant also plans to start offering brunch at the end of March or early April.

It's located at 900 Spruce Street.