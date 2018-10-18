5 On Your Side along with Nine Network Public Media and the St. Louis Public Radio will host an hour-long senate debate between Republican Josh Hawley and Democrat Claire McCaskill.

The event is ongoing. Watch at the top of this story of on Facebook Live.

We will be updating this story throughout the night below, so refresh this page to follow along.

Josh Hawley won the coin flip, so he will get the first question.

Cuts to Medicare and Social Security

Hawley said he does not support cuts to Medicare or Social Security, saying they are promises made to the American people that they should not break. He suggests cutting the Affordable Care Act instead.

McCaskill said the Trump tax cuts that Hawley supports is adding to the deficit in a time of economic success, which the country should not be doing. She does not support cuts to Medicare, and said Hawley's lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act would remove a Medicare benefit in the law that she said would help drug companies. McCaskill called Hawley's lawsuit is reckless because there is no backup.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Hawley responded to a follow-up question about the tax cuts by saying he does not support a tax increase. He said he would try to get spending under control to decrease the deficit by making cuts to the Affordable Care Act.

Josh Hawley addresses his views on Medicare and Social Security during the #MoSenDebate pic.twitter.com/WXj4JiX3hA — KSDK News (@ksdknews) October 19, 2018

Gun violence

In a question from an audience member, Josh Hawley was asked what he would do about what the audience member called the "gun violence epidemic".

Hawley said he wants to fix the national background check system. His main suggestion is to add mental health information to the system.

McCaskill said she supports the 2nd Amendment but believes the country needs universal background checks, ban bump stocks and keep people on the no-fly list from buying guns through gun shows.

McCaskill talks background checks, bump stocks and the NRA when addressing a question about gun control/safety. #MoSenateDebate pic.twitter.com/xTyUFFaC1X — KSDK News (@ksdknews) October 19, 2018

Neither candidate supports using federal funds to arm teachers but said it was up to local districts to decide if they want to arm teachers.

Tariffs

McCaskill called President Trump's tariffs brutal for Missouri. She said the export of agricultural goods is key for farmers in Missouri and, because of the tariffs, commodity prices have fallen.

"There's not a bean farmer in Missouri that's going to come out even this year," McCaskill said. "And the help that they're being given [referring to help from the Trump administration] frankly in some situations is insulting. Corn, a penny a bushel? it's almost not worth the effort."

She said she considers the farm aid insulting in some situations after talking with farmers, who told her they wanted a market, not a handout.

She also said the tariffs have been damaging to small manufactures due to raw cost increases.

Hawley said we are in a trade war that our farmers did not start, but it is a trade war that the country needs to win. He said President Trump has had success with new deals between the United States and our neighbors, Canada and Mexico.

He supported the farm aid bills and made a jab about McCaskill's statement at the time of the bill.

If our farmers are getting retaliated against by China, they deserve to be supported

"When the president announced his aid package, she said that it was picking winners and losers and intervening in the market," he said. "Well with all due respect, I want to pick winners and losers. I want to pick Missouri Farmers as winners and China as a loser."

McCaskill said he applauds the president for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Act, and is not afraid to compliment the president.

© 2018 KSDK