The Muny cancels Tuesday's 'Legally Blonde' performance due to flooding

The performance has been rescheduled for Monday, August 1.

ST. LOUIS — The Muny announced Tuesday afternoon they will be closed Tuesday night due to flooding.

Historic rainfall fell Monday night into Tuesday morning in the St. Louis area, bringing flash flooding with it. Many areas including Forest Park were affected by the rainfall and flooding.

The Muny announced on their website and Facebook that they have canceled the Tuesday night performance of 'Legally Blonde' due to flooding.

“Above all else, our thoughts are with all other flood victims in the region,” said Kwofe Coleman, President and CEO, in a news release. “Despite the shocking damage we found today on the grounds of The Muny, we are thankful to be able to reschedule tonight’s performance for Monday evening. I am personally grateful for everyone who has adjusted so quickly and worked to make this happen.”

Coleman told 5 On Your Side there was significant damage to many parts of The Muny when he came in around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"The water was past waist high on the lower deck of the backstage which covers all of backstage, our carpentry shop, the first floor of our administrative building, all the wardrobe, costume shop, the first floor of the rehearsal building, stage management, and music room," Coleman said.

While there was damage to many areas, Coleman and his crew are working hard to be open for Wednesday night's performance.

"We have been working around the clock since 6 a.m. and we fully plan to have a show tomorrow night," he said.

The rescheduled show will happen on Monday, Aug. 1 at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday night's show will be honored at Monday's show. If those with tickets are not able to make it, they are able to exchange their tickets in person at The Muny.

Legally Blonde was originally running from July 25 through July 31.

There are two more shows left in The Muny's season after Legally Blonde. The Color Purple is slated to run Aug. 3-9 and the season will close out with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running from Aug. 12-18.

