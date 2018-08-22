ST. LOUIS — The Muny magic is poised to last another 100 years thanks to a multi-million dollar pledge.

The JSM Charitable Trust has committed $20 million to the Muny’s new fundraising initiative. The Second Century Capital Campaign is meant to help St. Louis’ outdoor theater delight audiences for generations to come, after celebrating its 100th season this summer.

Money raised through the initiative will pay for major updates, including a complete rebuild of The Muny stage.

James S. McDonnell III—who’s the trustee of the JSM Charitable Trust and a longtime Muny supporter—is serving as an honorary chair on the campaign.

“There’s music and magic on that stage, but behind the scenes are dated technologies and a crumbling infrastructure that hold it all together,” McDonnell said. “This is our chance to give a gift of great value to generations and secure the future of this civic institution for years to come.”

The Muny is hoping to raise $100 million.

Funds also will help with the maintenance and upkeep of the 11.5 acre campus and the theater’s endowment, which supports education and outreach programs.

This season, 393,398 attended a performance. The Muny estimates more than 55 million people have attended a show over its 100 years.

