The racing world will have its eyes on St. Louis this weekend

In the span of 26 hours, World Wide Technology Raceway will see two Indy Car races, a NASCAR Truck race and an ARCA Race. It's going to be quite the racing weekend

MADISON, Ill. — It's going to be quite the racing weekend in St. Louis.

A week after the Indy 500 in Indianapolis, the eyes of the motorsports world will be squarely on our town, for a weekend full of racing. And it actually is a literal weekend full of racing.

In a 26 hour period, there will be two IndyCar races, a NASCAR Truck Series races and an ARCA race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.

No city has ever hosted IndyCar races on back-to-back days until this weekend in St. Louis.

That's 10 hours of national TV time for World Wide Technology Raceway, and a chance to showcase our town as a major player in racing.

"It's a neat opportunity for our region to shine and show we're the motorsports capitol of the world," World Wide Technology Raceway CEO Curtis Francois said.

But it won't just be on TV. The track is going to let fans in, with measures in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The grandstands will be 20% filled for this weekend's events.

There will be eight former Indy 500 winners in the field this weekend, and the crown jewel of the races is the Bommarito 500, being held on Saturday and Sunday.

