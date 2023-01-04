x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'The Rizutto Show' parts ways with radio personality Tony Patrico

Radio station 105.7 The Point announced Wednesday that Tony Patrico was no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of "The Rizzuto Show."
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — A popular St. Louis radio show has parted ways with one of its hosts.

Radio station 105.7 The Point (KPNT) announced in a brief statement Wednesday that radio personality Tony Patrico was no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of "The Rizzuto Show."

The station said that the show, which airs weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m., would return as scheduled Thursday.

Patrico's exit comes months after the death of another member of "The Rizutto Show." Jeff Burton, a longtime St. Louis radio personality on 105.7 The Point and a member of the show, died in August at age 55.

Burton, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2021, continued appearing regularly on "The Rizzuto Show" until July 1.

Tony Patrico is no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of The Rizzuto Show. The show returns as scheduled tomorrow at 6am.

Posted by 105.7 The Point on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

WB I-64 sees 3-mile backup Wednesday morning

Before You Leave, Check This Out