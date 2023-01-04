'The Rizutto Show' parts ways with radio personality Tony Patrico

Radio station 105.7 The Point announced Wednesday that Tony Patrico was no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of "The Rizzuto Show."

ST. LOUIS — A popular St. Louis radio show has parted ways with one of its hosts.

Radio station 105.7 The Point (KPNT) announced in a brief statement Wednesday that radio personality Tony Patrico was no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of "The Rizzuto Show."

The station said that the show, which airs weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m., would return as scheduled Thursday.

Patrico's exit comes months after the death of another member of "The Rizutto Show." Jeff Burton, a longtime St. Louis radio personality on 105.7 The Point and a member of the show, died in August at age 55.

Burton, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2021, continued appearing regularly on "The Rizzuto Show" until July 1.