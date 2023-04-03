MERS Goodwill garners major grant from Labor Dept.

MERS Goodwill will also provide career exploration and planning, job preparation, work experience, and training.

MERS Goodwill is receiving up to $2 million to provide outreach to youth in St. Louis City and County, supporting justice-involved young people to develop leadership skills and pursue education, training, and paid work experiences. They will also provide mentorship through their partner, Mentors in Motion, and violence prevention education in partnership with My180. The Juvenile Transition Program (JTP) is set to begin enrollment on May 1.

“With this program expansion, we are able to help more youth who are court-involved find employment, succeed in the workforce and their communities,” said Mark Arens, President and CEO of MERS Goodwill. “We are excited to serve up to 160 area youth with key opportunities to succeed.”

The DOL Growth Opportunities grant program focuses on young people living in areas impacted by violence. It supports programs that improve participants’ conflict resolution skills and self-perception while investing in the education, employment, and other stabilizing services needed to achieve long-term goals. 100% of the $2 million grant to MERS Goodwill will be spent on this program over the next three and a half years.

Services from the Juvenile Transition Program at MERS Goodwill include a needs assessment, employment barrier identification, trauma-informed case management, referral for mentoring and violence prevention services, and other community-based services.

These services help guide youth on a path of success and prosperity. MERS Goodwill will also provide career exploration and planning, job preparation, work experience, and training. Getting youth the opportunity to have a career path they can receive training for and succeed in will give them stability and hope for a bright future.

Goodwill plans to recruit eligible youth, between the ages of 15 and 18, who will then be assigned a case manager. The Case Manager will be responsible for scheduling intakes, coordinating services, and ensuring the participant’s progress through aspects of their service plan. MERS Goodwill will work with the 21st and 22nd Missouri Circuit Courts, Mentors in Motion, and MY 180 youth program to provide 160 youth between the ages of 15 and 18 with opportunities to succeed.