ARCHS grants $2.5 million for after school programs

ARCHS’ After School for All Partnership provides free programming for under-resourced children in grades K-5

ST. LOUIS — Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) has issued $2.5 million in funding to provide free after school programming for 1,900 students at 29 locations in the Jennings and Saint Louis Public School districts.

Receiving grants are the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, Gene Slay’s Boys and Girls Club, Hopewell Center, Northside Youth and Senior Service Center, Provident Behavioral Health, Stray Dog Theatre/Arts in Mind, Unleashing Potential and United 4 Children - Professional Development Training.

ARCHS’ After School for All Partnership (ASAP) provides free, programming for under-resourced children in grades K-5. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Saint Louis Mental Health Board grants funding to ARCHS to support ASAP, and the Jennings School District and Saint Louis Public Schools also offer in-kind support.

The ASAP programs focus on academic support and enrichment, social and life skills, health and recreation, and parent and family involvement. All sites meet state licensing standards, its staff members are provided with professional development training opportunities.

During the 2020-21 school year, ARCHS’ ASAP served 1,370 students at 29 locations through in-person and virtual settings. Students benefitted from 17,826 learning activities and 300,000 hot meals.