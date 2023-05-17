Ameren’s chief financial officer to chair Urban League of Metro St. Louis

Two-year term begins May 25.

Moehn has served on the Urban League's board since 2015 and currently is an Executive Committee member He will serve as chair for two years and succeeds Lashly & Baer partner Mark H. Levison.

“We have an amazing board of directors and Michael will make a great leader. He has supported the continued growth and additional investment in the Urban League personally and professionally allowing us to help more of our neighbors in need throughout the region,” said Michael McMillian, president and chief executive officer of the Urban League.

“We are excited for his chairmanship to begin as we strive to serve even more people and make a bigger impact on St. Louis.”

Ameren and the Urban League have a long-standing partnership dedicated to providing resources to empower residents in securing economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights.

Ameren recently established the Ameren Energy Efficiency Center to support clients seeking support through energy assistance programs.

"The Urban League is relentless in its efforts to break the cycle of poverty in our region," said Moehn.

"This organization is a beacon of light, and I am honored to be working with a group of people so committed to creating economic and educational opportunities for underserved communities.”

In February 2022, Ameren gifted $500,000 over five years to support the Urban League Restoring Hope capital campaign. A hub is being created in North St. Louis for critical programs and services that foster continual self-improvement, vibrant neighborhoods, and equitable opportunity.

The center is in the old Sears building on North Kingshighway and the renovated structure provides space for education, basic needs fulfillment, financial services, health care services and events. The building includes the Ameren Energy Efficiency Center

In addition, the Urban League received more than $185,000 in energy efficiency incentives from the Ameren Missouri BizSavers Program.

"We believe transforming this space will spark more economic development in an area that is ripe for investment and ready for expanded services to create a new hub integral to empowering the community and creating a more equitable region,” Moehn said in a release.

In 2019, Ameren donated $250,000 to the Urban League’s Save Our Sons initiative.

The Urban League recently opened respective Save Our Sons job training and skills center at 2626 Cherokee on the city’s southside, and in East St. Louis, site of the original local Urban League office.

SOS curriculum teaches career skills and work ethic, including how to find a job, how to keep a job, how to get promoted, and how to remain marketable in the workplace. The program also provides employment, training, and mentorship to women as they work to improve financial management, career readiness, entrepreneurship, and being a caregiver.

Ameren is also active in the community through other major financial support.

Ameren is pledging $1 million to support Beyond Housing’s Once and for All, an effort to invest in the St. Louis region’s most under-resourced communities to move all of St. Louis forward.

“Addressing the high concentrations of poverty in our under-resourced communities is the most direct path to improving the well-being and success of the entire region,” says Gwen Mizell, vice president and chief sustainability, diversity & philanthropy officer for Ameren.

Ameren recently announced a $500,000 pledge to Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School. The donation is part of the company's Equity in Education initiative to support equitable attainable in education for students in some of the most vulnerable communities within Ameren's service territory.