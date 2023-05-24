‘Those will be the best memories’ | 113th Annie Malone May Day Parade a historic family affair

The parade is the agency’s largest fundraiser used to raise proceeds for the center’s direct program costs and operating expenses.

Tragedy struck Central Visual Performing Art High School last October when former student Orlando Harris fatally shot 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell, and health and physical education teacher Jean Kuczka, 61. He was killed by police.

After the heartbreaking year, the school, SLPS district, community, and St. Louis watched CVPA’s band make its comeback in the parade. Its proud members showed they haven’t missed a beat.

Students dressed in the school colors yellow, black and white wore shirts that said “CVPA Strong” and held a banner with the same phrase.

The band performed a harmonious rendition of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby.”

“Get It CJ! That’s my cousin right there!,” shouted a parade attendee.

100.3 The Beat’s Beejay The DJ, a parade emcee, commended the students on their strength.

“These are survivors, give it up for them, they’ve been through a lot this year,” Beejay said.

“This is what you call strength right here. Man, that’s strength right there. Man, that makes you get emotional. With everything that they’ve been through this year St. Louis yall gotta make more noise for them. Make some noise for them.”

NBA standout Ben McLemore was humbled and honored to be this year’s grand marshal.

“This was a blessing,” McLemore said. “This was a great opportunity in my hometown. As a young kid it was something that I always came to and to be a part of it is amazing. Thank you to Keisha for all you do for me and the city.”

One of the St. Louis American’s own also received recognition. Beejay shouted Wiley Price out for his longtime work and contributions to St. Louis.

“I gotta shout out one of the biggest photographers here in St. Louis and we never give credit to. Imma give him his flowers today, Mr. Wiley Price,” Beejay said. “Always on the scene. Thank you for everything you do brother.”

The parade was an all-ages affair and fun for the entire family. Some of the floats threw out candy, bouncy balls, sunglasses and more to the youth in attendance.

Other floats were over-the-top and extremely intriguing with its visuals, making it more exciting for the kids to see up close.

Schnucks was represented on the route with a huge shopping cart. Regions Bank had a towering lime green bike, and White Castle not only had a huge burger on the float but also had one of the parade participants rock their signature slider atop of their head.

A participant in Green Rivers Greenway stole the show with her impressive hula hooping skills. She had everyone in awe, even the judges.

Evette Reed was a proud mom while watching her sons Kaylen Reed and Mario Thurman perform with KIPP St. Louis High School Band. “Let’s Go Kipp, those are my sons!,” she said.

The energy was explosive from several of the floats and dance troupes, many of them busted out the moves to Lil Uzi Vert’s “I Just Wanna Rock” dance where you sway your hips back and forth while waving your arms side to side.

St. Louis' pride was alive and well at the annual celebration.

“Big, Big STL Energy you know it!,” Shorty from Hot 104.1’s The Home Team radio show said.

“If you from St. Louis put your hands up in the air and wave ‘em like you just don’t care,” Beejay added.

The 113th parade was also a time for adults to relive their childhood memories and bask in nostalgia.

“I’ve been coming since I was a lil boy,” Melvin Collins from South St. Louis said. “I’ll be 65 next month. I love that it's Black-owned. My favorite memory is going down to my cousin’s house because when it went down Page it would go right past their house and I always went to her house to watch the parade.”

Shantal Becton from South St. Louis came to the parade with her daughter Sienna Becton, 6, and their cousin, Mackenzie Green, 6.

Shantal said it was important for her to come to the parade because she used to march in it years ago with a South St. Louis organization called Pretty Little Thing(PLT).

“It's a childhood memory,” she said. “Kids don’t really get a chance to get out and have the formations that we had when we were growing up. It takes me back to my childhood being with them [my daughter and my cousin].

Jamie McDaniel from East St. Louis loves the Blackness and the culture of the parade.

“All this Blackness. All this melanin. All this love,” McDaniel said. “That’s what I enjoy the most about it, us coming together and celebrating Annie Malone. I support this cause because Annie Malone helps the city and supports different organizations.”

In a phone interview the day after the parade, Keisha Lee, Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center CEO’s energy was still on a high.

“This is our parade together,” Lee said “It’s a parade where we can unapologetically be us. So many people criticize our culture, the way we do our hair, how we dance, the way we talk. When it's time for May Day it’s us, it's ours. People get to really express themselves and be themselves in our parade for our kids and our community.”

Lee added it was important for her to honor former CEO Jean Neal in the parade, who helmed the organization for 27 years.

“Ms. Jean Neal needed to be honored; she was an amazing CEO,” Lee said. “I meet with her quarterly, she mentors me. I give respect where respect is due.”

Annie Malone met its goal of raising $113,000 to buy another center van. The vans are used for transportation during school hours, summer camp programs, and in crisis situations.

The winners from the parade will be announced next week.

The Annie Malone Malone May Day Parade, one of the oldest largest parades in the area and the second largest African American parade in the country is named in businesswoman Annie Malone’s honor. Malone started a children’s home in 1919 which later became the Annie Malone Children & Family Service Center. The Center celebrates 135 years in 2023.