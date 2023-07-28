Artist home ownership program seeks applicants

Applicants must demonstrate “an artistic practice,” according to the organization.

Artists across all mediums are encouraged to apply, and the application isn’t judged on artistic merit. This includes performing artists, tattoo artists, visual artists, and more.

“We knew from the beginning that we did not want to judge or score people on this application based on artistic merit,” said Kaveh Razani, API co-director. “Instead, we wanted to gauge the degree to which an artist practices their art. There’s a requirement for an artist to earn money from their art. We ask artists to show us work samples or a portfolio [demonstrating] they can’t live without art being a part of your life.”

The application is scored in three categories: artistic practice, housing insecurity, and neighborhood connection. Preference is awarded to people with ties to Gravois Park who have experienced housing security. The five highest scores will enter a lottery of finalists, and a single awardee will be chosen in this round. In future rounds, API says it will have one application and each house will be completed the subsequent year.

The selected artists will be required to put $1,000 down with API subsidizing the remaining down payment. The estimated monthly mortgage is $750 (depending on interest rates) plus insurance. API’s creation of a mortgage loan fund will provide an interest rate between 2.5%-3.5%.

Taxes will be abated for each property for 10 years at 95%. A homebuyer can expect to pay around $100 for the first 10 years.

The home is a two-story brick rehab with two bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms, and a waterproofed unfinished basement.

Awardees collaborate with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis in navigating a mortgage pre-screening and full application processes to secure a mortgage.

API was founded in 2019 in partnership with Incarnate Word Foundation, Kranzberg Arts Foundation, and the Regional Arts Commission. API has completed construction of two of 18 total planned houses with five more in progress.

In addition to the homes, API is also developing community assets including a public greenway, community arts gallery, an artist residency, community gardens and pocket parks. Dutchtown South Development Corporation, neighbors, and stakeholders provide financial resources. Community Land Trust (CLT) that will oversee the resale of the homes ensuring the commitment to serve low-to-moderate income artists it upheld in perpetuity.

“We felt that our first two homes were our proof of concept. Building on that success, we have incredible momentum and are excited to ramp up our pace and continue to share what community-led arts-based community development can look like.,” said Razani.