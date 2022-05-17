Bailey Foundation hosting Take Action Gala next month

The celebratory fundraiser, which will be held annually, will support The Bailey Foundation’s work in the community and its enrichment programs.

ST. LOUIS — The Bailey Foundation (TBF) will host its inaugural Take Action Gala at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Ameristar Casino Resort and Spa in St. Charles.

The celebratory fundraiser, which will be held annually, will support The Bailey Foundation’s work in the community and its enrichment programs. The foundation provides dance, theater, music, and visual arts classes, in addition to nutrition services, child and family support programs, and community action initiatives, according to Diarra Warford, Bailey Foundation executive director.

“Our gala will delve into the importance of unity in community,” Warford said.

“Our staff, board of directors, and volunteers are working hard to create this phenomenal event. We invite the community to join us in raising $100,000 to give the children and families we serve a brighter future.”

Emmy award-winning journalist Jade Harrell is the evening’s host. Harrell is founder of the media company Rare Gem Productions and serves as St. Louis Public Radio director of on-demand and community partnerships.

She is a former host and producer of IHeart Radio’s community affairs program, “Sunday Morning Live.” She was recently named as one of St. Louis’ 50 Most Intriguing Women, is a Delux Magazine Power 100 and Social Influencer and is a FOCUS St. Louis “What’s Right with the Region!” Award recipient.

Registration is required for the event and tickets are $125 per person or $800 for a table of eight. Sponsored tables range from $2,500 to $5,000.

Funds raised will go toward distribution of free food to those in need, building current and upcoming programs, and “laying a foundation in East St. Louis,” according to Warford.

Warford's Classic Food Service and Elle Affair Event Planning are sponsoring the gala.

To register for the Take Action Gala, go to