Black Engineers to host scholars reception this Sunday

NSBE is developing a collective effort with area colleges and universities to push STEM into early childhood development.

The event offers financial opportunities to high school students seeking higher education in STEM careers.

The event will highlight future leaders and recognize critical supporters. The theme for the event is “I AM STEM.” Twelve deserving students will receive scholarships to assist them in pursuing their STEM careers.

NSBE proudly welcomes Gregory E. Triplett Jr., Ph.D. as this year’s keynote speaker. Dr, Triplett is the inaugural dean of St. Louis University’s School of Science and Engineering. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Florida State University, and a Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from George Institute of Technology.

Also, NSBE will honor General Roscoe Robinson Jr. (October 11, 1928 – July 22, 1993), who attended Sumner High School and was the first African American to become a four-star general in the United States Army. He served as the United States representative to the NATO Military Committee and Commander of the 82 Airborne Division.

Over the past 28 years, the NSBE Professional Chapter in St. Louis has raised 1.5 million dollars for scholarships for 250 students to pursue STEM careers. Students participate in Saturday classes at St. Louis Community College taught by volunteer STEM professionals who are members of the NSBE Professional Chapter.