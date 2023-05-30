City summer youth camp sites announced

The 10 locations open in June and run through the summer.

ST. LOUIS — Summer Fun STL youth summer camp locations will span the city while school is out to keep young people engaged in safe and supportive environments.

The City’s free summer camps are also running at seven recreation centers and still accepting registrants, and the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) continues to recruit youth for summer job opportunities.

The camp sites include:

5355 Page Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112

June 12 - July 28, Monday - Friday, 8:30am - 6pm

5415 Page Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112

Ages 5 - 17, June 5 – July 28, Monday - Friday, 9am to 4pm

11018 Baden Ave, St. Louis, MO 63147

Ages 5 - 17, June 1 - July 28, Monday - Friday, 8am - 6pm

3820 N 14th St. 63107

Ages 5 - 17, June 5 - August 18, Monday - Friday, 7:30am - 5:30pm

3216 Pulaski Street, St. Louis, MO 63111

Ages 6 - 16 June 5 – July 28, Monday - Friday, 7am - 6pm

4507 Lee Ave St. Louis, MO 63115

Ages 6 - 14, June 5th - July 28th, Monday - Friday, 8:30am - 5:30pm

Girls, Inc. Locations (Girls ages 5 - 13, June 05 - July 28, 2023, 7:00am - 6:00pm)

Confluence Old North - 3017 N 13th St, St. Louis, MO 63107

Contact: (314) 385 - 8088, Cjones@girlsincstl.org

Confluence Aspire - 5421 Thekla Ave, St. Louis, MO 63120

Contact: (314) 385 - 8088, Cjones@girlsincstl.org

Confluence South City - 3112 Meramec St, St. Louis, MO 63118

Contact: (314) 385 - 8088, Cjones@girlsincstl.org

Herzog Elementary - 5831 Pamplin Ave, St. Louis, MO 63147

Contact: (314) 385 - 8088, Cjones@girlsincstl.org

