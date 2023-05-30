x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The St. Louis American

City summer youth camp sites announced

The 10 locations open in June and run through the summer.
Credit: The St. Louis American
Former NBA star Ben McLemore served as a grand marshal of the 2023 Annie Malone Children and Family Services May Day Parade and supports the organization throughout the year. Annie Malone will host one of the city’s free Summer Youth Camps June 12-28. Photo courtesy of Annie Malone.

ST. LOUIS — Summer Fun STL youth summer camp locations will span the city while school is out to keep young people engaged in safe and supportive environments. 

The 10 locations open in June and run through the summer, providing recreational and educational activities and meals to hundreds of youth ages 5 to 17.

The City’s free summer camps are also running at seven recreation centers and still accepting registrants, and the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) continues to recruit youth for summer job opportunities

The camp sites include:

Annie Malone

5355 Page Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112

June 12 - July 28, Monday - Friday, 8:30am - 6pm

Contact: (314) 410-0457, Samanthasimpson@anniemalone.com

Better Family Life

5415 Page Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112

Ages 5 - 17, June 5 – July 28, Monday - Friday, 9am to 4pm

Contact: (314) 250-7889,  Roy.harris@betterfamilylife.org

Camp Experience

11018 Baden Ave, St. Louis, MO 63147

Ages 5 - 17,  June 1 - July 28, Monday - Friday, 8am - 6pm

Contact: (314) 723-3069, nsyssccamps@gmail.com

Clay Community Resource Center

3820 N 14th St. 63107

Ages 5 - 17, June 5 - August 18, Monday - Friday, 7:30am - 5:30pm

Register and find more information on LinkSTL's website

Gene Slay's Girls and Boys Club: Dutchtown

3216 Pulaski Street, St. Louis, MO 63111

Ages 6 - 16 June 5 – July 28, Monday - Friday,  7am - 6pm

Contact:  (314) 772-5661, intake@gsgbcstl.org

Wesley House Summer Camp

4507 Lee Ave St. Louis, MO 63115

Ages 6 - 14, June 5th - July 28th, Monday - Friday,  8:30am - 5:30pm

Contact: (314) 385-1000 Ext.104, cwilliams@wesleyhousestl.org

Girls, Inc. Locations (Girls ages 5 - 13, June 05 - July 28, 2023, 7:00am - 6:00pm) 

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

5 On Your Side news app 

iPhone | Google Play 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out