City summer youth camp sites announced

ST. LOUIS — Summer Fun STL youth summer camp locations will span the city while school is out to keep young people engaged in safe and supportive environments.
The 10 locations open in June and run through the summer, providing recreational and educational activities and meals to hundreds of youth ages 5 to 17.
The City’s free summer camps are also running at seven recreation centers and still accepting registrants, and the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) continues to recruit youth for summer job opportunities.
The camp sites include:
5355 Page Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112
June 12 - July 28, Monday - Friday, 8:30am - 6pm
Contact: (314) 410-0457, Samanthasimpson@anniemalone.com
5415 Page Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112
Ages 5 - 17, June 5 – July 28, Monday - Friday, 9am to 4pm
Contact: (314) 250-7889, Roy.harris@betterfamilylife.org
11018 Baden Ave, St. Louis, MO 63147
Ages 5 - 17, June 1 - July 28, Monday - Friday, 8am - 6pm
Contact: (314) 723-3069, nsyssccamps@gmail.com
3820 N 14th St. 63107
Ages 5 - 17, June 5 - August 18, Monday - Friday, 7:30am - 5:30pm
3216 Pulaski Street, St. Louis, MO 63111
Ages 6 - 16 June 5 – July 28, Monday - Friday, 7am - 6pm
Contact: (314) 772-5661, intake@gsgbcstl.org
4507 Lee Ave St. Louis, MO 63115
Ages 6 - 14, June 5th - July 28th, Monday - Friday, 8:30am - 5:30pm
Contact: (314) 385-1000 Ext.104, cwilliams@wesleyhousestl.org
Girls, Inc. Locations (Girls ages 5 - 13, June 05 - July 28, 2023, 7:00am - 6:00pm)
Confluence Old North - 3017 N 13th St, St. Louis, MO 63107
Contact: (314) 385 - 8088, Cjones@girlsincstl.org
Confluence Aspire - 5421 Thekla Ave, St. Louis, MO 63120
Contact: (314) 385 - 8088, Cjones@girlsincstl.org
Confluence South City - 3112 Meramec St, St. Louis, MO 63118
Contact: (314) 385 - 8088, Cjones@girlsincstl.org
Herzog Elementary - 5831 Pamplin Ave, St. Louis, MO 63147
Contact: (314) 385 - 8088, Cjones@girlsincstl.org
