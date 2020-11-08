COCA announces addition of new wing and 450-seat theater

The construction project is part of the center's Create Our Future campaign, which raised $49 million over a four-year effort

ST. LOUIS — The Center of Creative Arts (COCA) in University City is celebrating the completion of a new addition that will be part of the center’s “house of the people” campus.

The 50-square-foot expansion, called the Ferring East Wing, will include a new 450-seat theater and sits adjacent to the main building, the Kuehner West Wing, which was renovated in 2018. Offering classes, camps, performances, exhibitions and community gatherings, the mission of the arts center is to enrich lives and build community through the arts.

The construction project is part of the center's Create Our Future campaign, which raised $49 million over a four-year effort. The campaign also provides endowment funds for scholarships, support services, and artistic and educational programming. COCA is an accredited, nationally recognized institution that is the fourth largest multidisciplinary arts center in the United States, according to a statement from COCA.

“I’m thrilled beyond measure to have the St. Louis community experience this beautiful new space.” said Kelly Pollock, COCA’s Executive Director. “We want to ensure that this is a welcoming and inclusive space in which we tell the stories that need to be told, develop voices that need to be heard, connect people in more meaningful ways, and make art that feeds our community’s spirit and soul.”

Public tours of the expansion are planned for September. The center is currently offering online classes and is open to a limited number of summer students due to COVID-19. Fall classes and registration start Aug. 14 for in-person and virtual classes that are expected to start in September.