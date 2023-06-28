Commentary: RIP Kam Bevel, a basketball standout killed by gun violence

It’s just so heartbreaking to see a young life cut so short. Bevel graduated in 2021 from Confluence Preparatory Academy in St. Louis.

Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the shootings that claimed Bevel’s life and left another man wounded in the 1400 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.

According to University City police court statements, the shots were from a Pontiac G8 hit Bevel and one other man. Bevel died at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital and survived.

Bevel had committed to play NAIA basketball for William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, in the fall to begin his junior year. He previously played two seasons with North Central Missouri College community college.

Bevel graduated in 2021 from Confluence Preparatory Academy in St. Louis.

Kam was set to resume his collegiate career at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa after playing for North Central Missouri College the previous two years. He announced his commitment to William Penn on his social media account on June 9 – just one week before his death.

“Kam Bevel was tragically taken from us this past week in his hometown. Kam was committed to us and had a bright future ahead of himself at WPU. We would like to send our condolences to Kam Bevel’s family and loved ones,” WPU said in a statement.

Bevel was an incredibly talented 6’2” shooting guard who could really put the ball in the basket. As a senior at Confluence in 2021, he averaged 21 points a game while shooting 39% from 3-point range and 81% from the free throw line.

The kid could really score, and he was very entertaining to watch.

While at North Central Missouri College, a two-year institution in Trenton, Mo., he was also a standout. He was an NJCAA First Team All-Region 16 selection following the 2022-23 season after averaging 14 points and three rebounds a game.

Not only was Kam an exceptionally good basketball player, but he was a very engaging young man. Whenever I attended a summer grassroots tournament where his Zoski Elite team was competing, Kam would always find me and ask: “Mr. Austin, are you coming to my game?”

He did it at every tournament. He was the only player that did that in my close to 40 years of covering high school basketball in St. Louis.

My answer was always, “Of course Kam, you know I’ll be over to see you.”

It got to be a running joke between us for two consecutive summers. And when I made it over to see his game, he always put on a good show.

"Kam loved the game and played as hard as anyone I’ve coached in 23 years,” said Brian Karvinen, Bevel’s coach at Confluence.

“As cliche as it might sound, Kam had a huge heart and was loyal to his [heart], almost to a fault. I will miss him and his phone calls from school. It’s a harsh reminder of just how short and precious life really is.”

As a Zoski Elite player, Kam was coached by former collegiate and NBA star LaPhonso Ellis Jr., who referred to him as his “nephew.” That’s how close their relationship was over the years.

“My nephew was dynamic, charismatic and special,” said Ellis.

“Kam Bevel had this personality that was electric off and on the court. He had a pro game in high school, and he was only getting better.”

It’s just so heartbreaking to see a young life cut so short. But Kam Bevel is not alone. There had been at least 160 murders in the St. Louis metropolitan region this year as of June 20, 2023. This includes a 17-year-old killed in a mass shooting on June 17.

While the homicides stretch from the Metro East to St. Charles County, most of those killed were victims of gun violence and most were Black men or boys who had not reached their 17th birthday.