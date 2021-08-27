Craig Blac’s 'Community Cuts' stays sharp after 2 decades

"It started in one location with eight total barbers and stylists combined. The next thing I know we are at 20 years! It's been a great ride"

It’s part of the St. Louis region’s fabric.

“I had no idea,” Blac said of his event’s popularity and longevity.

“It started in one location with eight total barbers and stylists combined. The next thing I know we are at 20 years! It's been a great ride. I wouldn't change a thing.”

The inspiration for “Community Cuts” came from a group of civic minded DJs and radio executives searching for a new concept in service.

“I was challenged by then Q95.5 Program Director 'Mic Fox' and Assistant Program Director 'MoShay' to come up with a community event. With MoShay's help, we brainstormed ‘Community Cuts for Kids,’” Blac explained.

“We started at one community center, I think it was off Page, with volunteer barbers and stylists. Over the years, we have moved to several different locations; Monsanto YMCA on Page, The Herbert Hoover Boys Girls Club, The Mary Brown Center (East St Louis), The Urban Bat Cave (East St Louis) East St Louis High School & SIUE - East St Louis.”

Blac estimates “a little over 10,000 haircuts and stylings combined” have been donated.

“And that's just an estimate. We have also provided services for a lot of kids, and I have to thank all the great barbers and stylists in St Louis and East St Louis for making that happen,” he said.

Community Cuts ran from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at five locations: Elite Blendz Barber Shop, 5759 Chippewa St.; First Class Barber Shop, 5332 W. Florissant Ave.; No Limit To Beauty (held at Larimore Elementary School) 1025 Trampe Ave., and East St. Louis High School.

Like so many other events, the 2021 edition of Community Cuts “was a little different because of COVID,” according to Blac.

All haircuts and stylings were by appointment. Individuals had to either log on to Blac’s website, TheCraigShieldsFoundation.org, or call to register. COVID-19 protocols including social distancing rules and mandatory use of masks were part of the afternoon.

These steps did not impact attendance, as Community Cuts remained as popular as ever.

“I have to thanks my partners, The Made Music Group, The Dwann Dillon Foundation, The Access Foundation, Hot104.1 & 96.3 For The Lou, and Raheem DeVaughn's Love Life Foundation,” Blac said.

He said all the planning is worth it because, “when our kids look good, they feel good, and then they do much better in the classroom.”

A native of Washington, D.C., Blac began his broadcasting career there at WPGC 95.5 as an overnight personality and a “street team” member.

He was also working toward a B.A. in journalism at Bowie State University in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

He worked with popular D.C., jocks, Tigger of BET’s “Rap City,” and Donnie Simpson. He later became assistant promotions and street team director but stayed on the air with a Sunday night go-go show at WKYS-FM 93.9.

In June 2000, Blac relocated to St. Louis where he was an on-air personality at the “Blazin’ Hip-Hop and R&B” station WFUN-FM Q95.5. His inaugural, breakout show was titled “The Blac Out.”

Local hip-hop artists craved an opportunity to appear on the popular show, and he offered them the opportunity to perform live during his “St. Louis Love” segment.

St. Louis’ own Nelly and the St. Lunatics made several of their first radio appearances on Blac’s show.

He remains a part of the St. Louis and Washington D.C., communities. Community Cuts will be held in the nation’s capital on August 29.