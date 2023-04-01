Girl Scouts names Natissia Small as new CEO

MISSOURI, USA — The Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri (GSEM) has announced Dr. Natissia Small, as its new CEO, effective April 17, 2023. Dr. Small is succeeding Bonnie Barczykowski, who was recently named CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA.
Dr. Small joins GSEM after nearly three decades as a higher education leader, where she has dedicated her career to creating innovative programs and partnerships to provide students and their families with holistic support through education, mentorship, professional skill building, and resources needed to access and finish college to become strong leaders in the global workforce.
As CEO, Dr. Small will maintain a strong focus on strengthening the valued group of partnerships that exist for GSEM today, as well as cultivate new collaborative relationships to support the Girl Scout mission, with a continuous lens to deliver transformative practices to empower girls in eastern Missouri.
Dr. Small was born and raised in rural Charleston, Missouri. A first-generation college graduate, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in mass communication from Southeast Missouri State University. She also earned dual master’s degrees in secondary school education-adult education, and counseling, as well as obtained her doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Missouri–St. Louis. Dr. Small formerly served as vice provost for access, academic support, and workforce integration at the University of Missouri–St Louis.