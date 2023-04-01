Girl Scouts names Natissia Small as new CEO

The Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri (GSEM) has announced Dr. Natissia Small, as its new CEO, effective April 17.

MISSOURI, USA — The Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri (GSEM) has announced Dr. Natissia Small, as its new CEO, effective April 17, 2023. Dr. Small is succeeding Bonnie Barczykowski, who was recently named CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA.

Dr. Small joins GSEM after nearly three decades as a higher education leader, where she has dedicated her career to creating innovative programs and partnerships to provide students and their families with holistic support through education, mentorship, professional skill building, and resources needed to access and finish college to become strong leaders in the global workforce.

As CEO, Dr. Small will maintain a strong focus on strengthening the valued group of partnerships that exist for GSEM today, as well as cultivate new collaborative relationships to support the Girl Scout mission, with a continuous lens to deliver transformative practices to empower girls in eastern Missouri.