Enterprise Community Corner opens, commits to strengthening neighborhoods

At the Saturday, April 1, home match, Enterprise will dedicate the designated section of CITYPARK near the northeast Enterprise gate, to celebrate community organizations that are furthering the growth and revitalization of St. Louis. For the club's 2023 inaugural season, the Community Corner will highlight a rich diversity of organizations across the St. Louis region that support a range of civic and philanthropic causes.

The initiative reflects Enterprise Holdings’ commitment to strengthening the neighborhoods in which it operates, including in its hometown of St. Louis.

“Enterprise began as a small car leasing business in St. Louis, and we owe much of our success to this community,” said Enterprise Holdings President and CEO Chrissy Taylor. “This partnership embodies our shared commitment with St. Louis CITY SC to give back to our community. We are so proud to support our hometown in this exciting endeavor and to bring people together through a shared love of soccer.”

At every regular season home match, Enterprise will provide up to 159 free tickets to guests of the selected local organizations, with a goal of highlighting exceptional community work in the metro area and introducing community members to the St. Louis CITY SC matchday experience.

“This new partnership with Enterprise is really a celebration of two STLMade organizations who are both deeply invested in St. Louis,” said St. Louis CITY SC's President and Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Kindle.

“This exciting program will not only allow us to recognize some of the amazing individuals and organizations who are making St. Louis a special place to live through civic, economic and educational initiatives, but also enable us to introduce more people across our community to the game of soccer.”