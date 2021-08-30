Goldfarb School of Nursing partners with Harris-Stowe State University to offer affordable nursing education

"Our goal is to help all students reach their fullest potential"

ST. LOUIS — The Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College and Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will reserve four spots in the Goldfarb nursing program for Harris-Stowe students.

The students also will receive scholarship assistance.

These allocated spaces mean the students can begin their nursing education during their desired term, rather than being added to a wait list.

Under the MOU, students accepted into the nursing program will be charged the same tuition rate as they pay at Harris-Stowe. In addition, students who earn one of the four reserved spots will be eligible for Goldfarb-sponsored scholarships to assist with tuition costs.

“We are excited to partner with Goldfarb School of Nursing to provide Harris-Stowe students an affordable opportunity to pursue a bachelor’s and professional degree simultaneously,” says LaTonia Collins Smith, Harris-Stowe interim president.

“This agreement not only provides students a defined pathway to a career in nursing but also builds upon Harris-Stowe’s strength in the biological sciences.”

Another benefit of the partnership is that nursing courses taken at Goldfarb are eligible for a reverse transfer to Harris-Stowe. This will enable students to earn a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) degree from Harris-Stowe in addition to a BSN (bachelor of science in nursing) from Goldfarb.

Olivia Hilliard, a biology major at Harris-Stowe, is excited to follow her passion for science and nursing. Her goal is to obtain a dual degree and “make a difference in the lives of others.”

“Growing up, I had a traumatic childhood,” she says.

“My whole life, our family has struggled financially. We have encountered many obstacles, but we have persevered and overcome. I always told myself when I was in a position to do so that I would pursue a career that involved helping others.”

Nurses are in high demand. Nursing offers a variety of career paths in health care, including bedside nursing, community nursing, education, research, nurse practitioner, nurse anesthetist, and administration.

“This exciting collaboration will attract more talented and accomplished students from Harris-Stowe to Goldfarb to help fill the growing need for well-prepared, passionate nurses,” says Nancy Ridenour, the Maxine Clark and Bob Fox president at Goldfarb.