Group reverses course, says Prop R redistricting process to start in 2030

ST. LOUIS — The organization behind Proposition R announced they would no longer push for a rushed enforcement of the proposition’s redistricting provisions in this cycle, marking a complete reversal of their earlier intentions.

In September, the Reform St. Louis coalition turned in 38,000 petition signatures and successfully triggered a special election April 5 for city residents to cast their vote on the charter amendment. The most significant reform in the proposition shifts the redistricting task from the Board of Aldermen to an independent citizen redistricting commission.

Up until this week, Prop R coalition members remained adamant the formation of a citizen commission would give them time to redraw the boundaries for the 2023 election. Still, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed disagreed because the board was required by law to approve a new ward map by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, the board did finalize a 14-ward map with an almost unanimous vote.

Proposition R also includes a host of other reforms, such as decreasing the influence of big money by stopping aldermanic conflicts of interest; preventing the Board of Aldermen from overriding the will of voters; and ensuring the public knows if an alderman has a personal conflict of interest in something they are voting on.

“Passing Prop R in April will immediately improve ethics at the Board of Aldermen by prohibiting alderpersons from taking official action on legislation where they have a personal or financial conflict of interest,” Reform St. Louis wrote in a statement. “We believe that it is in the best interest of our city to reform the city charter to ensure that future redistricting efforts are truly independent, transparent, citizen-driven and equitable and that the Board of [Aldermen] is held to a higher standard of ethics.”