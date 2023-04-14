Harris-Stowe State University's Collins Smith presidential investiture April 14

She is the university’s first African American woman to serve as president.

She is the university’s first African American woman to serve as president, following Ruth Harris, the first Black woman to serve as Stowe Teachers College president in 1940.

Collins Smith’s path to the presidency began unexpectedly when then HSSU President Corey Bradford left the post abruptly in June 2021. She began her career in higher education at HSSU in 2010 and has served the University in several leadership roles.

She was tabbed as interim president, and immediately found herself “in a time of discovery,” she said.

“We had three different presidents in a short period of time, and there was a global pandemic. It was truly a time of learning during a very difficult time for all institutions of higher learning.”

Harris-Stowe learned that it had fallen out of compliance with key requirements. In its review, the Higher Learning Commission informed the university that it was “on notice” because of a delayed financial audit, unclear metrics for student academic performance outcomes and graduation rates and concerns over the university’s academic program review system.

Smith Collins wants to be perfectly clear about one thing:

HSSU is not on probation and has not been on probation. The school has its accreditation review in 10-year increments. It was set for review in 2021, regardless of the administrative turnover and COVID-19.

“From the standpoint of compliance, COVID-19 exposed a lot of challenges,” she said.

“The university was put “on notice,” but was never on probation or at risk of losing accreditation.”

In fact, the school was already addressing some of the challenges that were found during the review.

“We have reorganized priorities, and we are now in a good place. Harris-Stowe has moved positively forward in a brief period of time. We are very confident that when [HLC] returns in 2024, we will be fully accredited.”

In fact, the school has made an impressive series of hires, and its STEM programs continue to grow.

Last fall, the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) www.acbsp.org Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners reaffirmed accreditation of the business programs at HSSU.

The business programs at Harris-Stowe State University were first accredited by ACBSP in 2012. The institution is required to go through the reaffirmation process every 10 years to maintain ACBSP accreditation.

"Harris-Stowe State University has shown its commitment to teaching excellence and the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process," ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Dr. Steve Parscale said.

"This reaffirmation of accreditation is evidence that they are committed to maintaining the highest quality business education for their students for the next ten years, just as they have done since 2012."

The school recently announced the creation of a new academic college focused on science, technology, engineering, and math [STEM]. The new College of STEM essentially institutionalizes the St. Louis-based university's efforts over the last decade to develop a diverse pool of talent in Missouri's STEM workforce.

Leading the effort is Harvey R. Fields, Jr., Ph.D, who most recently served as the Associate Dean for Student Success at Washington University in St. Louis. Fields' academic career is steeped in STEM education. Fields has dedicated his career to advancing equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice while focusing on maximizing student academic success, particularly in STEM areas.

Dr. Marrix Seymore was appointed the dean of the University’s College of Education. Dr. Seymore joined HSSU in early January. Seymore will lead all functions of planning, directing, and executing programs provided by the College. He will also assist the Office of Academic Affairs recruiting faculty and staff. He oversees and evaluates the academic proficiency of students pursuing education degrees. Seymore most recently served as the Dean of the Division of Education at Rust College in Mississippi. He also previously served as Dean of the School of Education at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri.

After officially retiring on Dec. 31, 2022, as St. Louis Public Schools superintendent, Kelvin Adams was named HSSU Associate Dean and Regents’ Distinguished Professor for the College of Education at Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU). In his tenure at SLPS, Adams was instrumental in guiding the district from one of the state’s most underachieving to full state accreditation.

“We have been very transparent with our faculty, staff, and students. We were willing to roll up our sleeves and do whatever it takes to remain a viable institution in this community.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.