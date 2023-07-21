Homer G. Phillips Nurses Alum won’t back down

Without permission, McKee used the name Homer G. Phillips Hospital on a three-bed urgent care facility at Jefferson and Cass.

Last year, the nurses' alumni filed a lawsuit against McKee alleging trademark infringement, false advertising, trademark dilution, and unfair competition.

“We don’t object to the facility. But we are determined to challenge what we believe is

trademark infringement. We are asking for a jury trial”, said Yvonne Jones, Homer G. Phillips Nurses Alumni, Inc. president.

According to the Nurse Alumni, McKee refused to meet with or receive approval from the nurses to use the copyrighted name. They label McKee’s actions “as a money-grabbing effort for private gain at the expense of the legacy of African Americans.”

Zenobia Thompson, co-chair for the Change the Name Coalition and former nursing student at Homer G. Phillips Hospital said “we are razor focused on getting Homer G. Phillips' name off the building.”

“What makes me so inflamed is that Paul McKee thinks that he can just take our legacy,” said Thompson.

The original building that housed the historic hospital in the ‘Ville’ is now home for senior apartments, and still carries the Homer G. Phillips name.

Thompson said McKee and any other entity developing business in historical neighborhoods must respect the history of the community and those who currently live there.

“They should respect the wishes of the leaders of those areas, including clergy, political leaders, and community members,” she said. “We should not be sitting here talking about trademarks and infringement and lawsuits to protect the name, Homer G Phillips.”

Black elected officials and community leaders have expressed concerns about using the late Black attorney and civil rights leader’s name in such a disconnected manner. Many have complained using Phillips’ name tarnishes his historical contributions and legacy.

The Homer G Phillips Hospital opened in 1937. It was the only public hospital for Black St. Louisans until 1955. The hospital was also designed to be a training facility for Black doctors and nurses both nationally and internationally to complete their medical residences.

By the early 60s, the hospital had trained the largest number of Black doctors and nurses in the world. Homer G. Phillips Hospital was more than a hospital in the Black community. It was a place where goals could be accomplished, Black excellence was celebrated, and future Black professionals had a chance to succeed and prosper.

By the late 70s, the city defunded and closed the hospital following years of protest. Decades later the beloved and historical hospital is in the spotlight again, and community members and leaders are still fighting to preserve the legacy of Homer G. Phillips.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help support legal fees and ensure the protection of Phillips' name and legacy from the new three-bed privately owned health center.