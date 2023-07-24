Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt to headline 2023 Legends Breakfast

ST. LOUIS — The Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson announced that Pro Football Hall of Fame member Isaac Bruce and former All-Pro St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt will headline the tournament’s third annual Legends Breakfast at Norwood Hills Country Club on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
This unique and inspiring event brings together sports legends to benefit the tournament’s primary charities, including Marygrove, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Isaac and Torry as this year’s featured legends,” said Nick Ragone, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Ascension. “They are both committed to giving back and making a real difference for their communities and youth in need which perfectly aligns with our tournament goals.”
Tickets for the Legends Breakfast can be purchased by emailing tickets@ascensioncharityclassic.com or by calling the tournament office at 314.938.2828. Breakfast attendance will be limited to the purchase of tables of 10.