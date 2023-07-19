Kelvin Adams to lead STL Community Foundation

Bringing 'the right vision and leadership that focus on collaboration'

A native of Louisiana who previously had done a turnaround for the public schools in New Orleans, Adams served as superintendent for St. Louis Public Schools for 14 years, retiring at the end of 2022. He led the district through both a once-in-a-century global pandemic and a mass shooting at the end of a tenure during which he, district staff and the students faced every kind of challenge every day that can get in the way of learning.

After his dearly earned retirement from SLPS, Adams told Sylvester Brown Jr. in an interview for The American that he worked some consulting contracts, traveled, relaxed, meditated and prayed before taking a new position at Harris-Stowe State University. Now, almost immediately after accepting the Harris-Stowe post, he has pivoted for what he told The American is a once-in-a-lifetime position leading the St. Louis Community Foundation.

What is the St. Louis Community Foundation? That's the first question we asked him.

The St. Louis American: Many people are aware of Give STL Day, but I suspect most like me don't associate it with the St. Louis Community Foundation or know much about the foundation. What is the foundation and what does it do?

Kelvin R. Adams: The foundation is a nonprofit with approximately 800 charitable funds and assets of more than $470 million. Each fund represents a unique charitable giving partnership between nonprofit recipients and an individual, family, or business. The St. Louis Community Foundation brings together philanthropic individuals who deeply care about the future of the St. Louis region.

The St. Louis American: You just successfully sold yourself as the right guy to run it. Why you? What was your pitch?

Kelvin R. Adams: No pitch. When I was asked if I was interested in this role, I simply framed the insurmountable possibilities and opportunities that could take place in the St. Louis region with the right vision and leadership that focused on collaboration in addressing the most persistent political, racial, social, economic and problems in our community. I am excited to work in collaboration with the board and community to address these issues.

The St. Louis American: I expect the board grilled you as to how you will approach the job and what new ideas you will bring to the foundation. What are your plans?

Kelvin R. Adams: My plans are to initially listen to the staff but to closely examine the results of the listening tour. These individuals can provide transparent candid feedback to the consultants, and that feedback will assist in the plans moving forward.

The St. Louis American: You very recently were announced with a new position at Harris-Stowe State University. How will you manage both positions, or why did you pivot so immediately?

Kelvin R. Adams: I loved my time and the leadership at Harris-Stowe State University, but this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strategically impact the entire region. I will no longer remain in a full-time role there but obviously will be available to support them.

The St. Louis American: You told Sylvester Brown Jr. that, after you left St. Louis Public Schools and before you accepted the Harris-Stowe position, you "did some consulting work, some resting, praying, meditating, a little traveling." Any interesting consulting gigs?

Kelvin R. Adams: Two superintendent searches in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Elgin, Illinois.

The St. Louis American: What do you do to relax?

Kelvin R. Adams: I bike, walk and I love movies.

The St. Louis American: Where did you travel?

Kelvin R. Adams: Raleigh, North Carolina to see family; New Orleans, Louisiana to spend time with old friends; and Barbados with my wife.

The St. Louis American: Would you describe your meditation practice?

Kelvin R. Adams: I mainly meditate or pray in the morning.

The St. Louis American: And I will even be so pushy as to ask how you talk to God when you pray.

Kelvin R. Adams: I simply thank Him for his blessings and petition Him to bless and guide family, friends, and leaders.

The St. Louis American: I thought you would end up back in New Orleans. We're lucky to keep you, but why are you hanging around here?

Kelvin R. Adams: I simply like St. Louis and the kids and people. It has grown on me.

The St. Louis American: Comfort music?

Kelvin R. Adams: Any kind of smooth jazz

The St. Louis American: Comfort food?

Kelvin R. Adams: Gumbo.

The St. Louis American: Read any good books lately?

Kelvin R. Adams: The Servant Leader (by Ken Blanchard).

The St. Louis American: Recent bingewatches?

Kelvin R. Adams: Luther (created by Neil Cross for BBC One).

The St. Louis American:Guilty pleasures?

Kelvin R. Adams: Sweets.

The St. Louis American: Habit you need to break?

Kelvin R. Adams: Too impatient.

The St. Louis American: Rabid sports fandoms?

Kelvin R. Adams: Saints and Lakers.

The St. Louis American: Hidden St. Louis gems?