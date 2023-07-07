Kranzberg Arts Foundation accepting 2024 artist-in-residency applications

Making 'The Call'

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s “The Call” 2024-2025 Arts Residencies, Visual Arts Exhibitions, and Performing Musicians are accepting applications through July 10, 2023.

“We are excited this year to unveil ‘The Call’ to the greater St. Louis public,” Larry Morris, director of residences, Kranzberg Arts Foundation said.

“Our goal with this artist call for submissions is to allow the local artist community to submit and have the opportunity to showcase their talents within our footprint in the Grand Arts District; our vision is for this to become a yearly event that artists get excited for and look forward to,”

Candidates interested in the 2024 Kranzberg Arts Foundation Artist in Residency (KAIR) must meet the following eligibility requirements: 18 years of age or older, a resident of the Greater St. Louis region. You must be a solo artist (No groups, collaborations, companies, or organizations.). You cannot be employed by or for the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, and cannot be in pursuit of a degree during the term of the residency.

Exhibiting Visual Artists must meet the following eligibility requirements: 18 Years of age or older and a resident of the Greater St. Louis region.

“It's a really robust program,” Chris Hansen, executive director, Kranzberg Arts Foundation said. “It's an 18-month residency for creatives in any of those disciplines that have a project they wanna bring to fruition inside of the residency.”

This is Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s fourth cohort, with the first being a music-based residency. The third cohort implemented a multidisciplinary project based residency. It included film, literary, music and visual arts.

One of the most important things Hansen learned is that the residencies “give artists permission to create and hold a space for them to mentally and physically focus on their work.”

“We know how important it is for artists to have the time and the space to do the work and have resources around them to elevate that space,” Hansen said. “We’ve seen amazing things for artists across disciplines that have come through our residency.”

He added the residency gives creatives more visibility, space to elevate their brand, and build relationships and mentorships from professionals, curators, and music industry executives.

“We’ve had artists that have exhibited their projects in our spaces and those projects have allowed them now to go and install in multiple galleries throughout the country,” Hansen said. “We’ve had writers be published. We’ve had musicians because of their work inside of our residencies be seen by other musicians and now all of a sudden they’re touring the world with bigger artists. Anything is possible.”

Visual artists interested in the 2024 Artist-in-Residency Program are presented the opportunity to exhibit their work at The Dark Room Gallery, High Low Gallery, The Gallery at The Kranzberg, Sophie’s Artist Lounge, and The Walls Off Washington.

Active performing musicians interested in the 2024 Artist-in-Residency Program are presented the opportunity to perform at The Dark Room (ongoing) and Music at the Intersection (2024 festival and beyond)– Rolling Deadline. St. Louis residency not required to apply.

“I think the most important thing is really just giving the creatives that time, space and support that they need,” Hansen said. “You never know what's gonna happen when they create that next great piece of work. Sometimes it's earth shattering.”

Submissions are available until noon July 10, 2023. To apply, visit kranzbergartsfoundation.org/the-call. Submissions to The Call do not guarantee selection or performance in any Kranzberg Arts Foundation program, event, or venue.