Lindenwood opens Center for Diversity and Inclusion

ST. LOUIS — Lindenwood University celebrated an important milestone last week – the ribbon cutting and rededication of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. Held in conjunction with the University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award Ceremony, the event brought together members of the campus and surrounding community.

“We gather today to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – a man who stood for peace, and fought for inclusion. His work and his life progressed our nation towards becoming more just, and more equitable, work that continues today in many ways,” Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter said. “We here at Lindenwood are committed to doing our part to bring diversity and inclusion to fruition. The Center for Diversity and Inclusion is a living embodiment of our strategic plan’s mission – Adapt. Build. Engage. Adapt what we’re doing to meet the learner’s needs and expectations, build what is missing, and engage hearts.”