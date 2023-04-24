Meridian investing $100+ million in North St. Louis County expansion

Since January 2022, Meridian has added approximately 300 employees for a total of approximately 900 in the St. Louis area.

Meridian, which recently combined with Kindeva — a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization — will convert this new 155,000-square-foot facility to support increased production of drug-device combination products, creating job opportunities in the St. Louis area.

Since January 2022, Meridian has added approximately 300 employees for a total of approximately 900 in the St. Louis area.

The company’s new facility, which will be completed in 2024, will support continued growth by dramatically increasing its abilities to develop and manufacture products that will bring new medicines to new markets and customers worldwide.