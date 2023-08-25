Pursuit of justice for Mike Brown takes international path

‘A human rights violation’

“Mike Brown’s death changed the nations, and it galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Delia Addo-Yobo, staff attorney at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

Former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed the unarmed Brown, and the teenager’s death sparked the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Wilson was not charged with a crime by then St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch, whose presentation of the case to a grand jury remains questionable.

Delia Addo-Yobo, staff attorney at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, is in search of justice for the Brown family. She has been working on the case for nearly a year.

Mike Brown’s death changed the nation, and it galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Addo-Yobo. Addo-Yobo works on the RFKHR US Advocacy and Litigation team, which partnered with the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center in the continuing pursuit of civil liability.

According to Addo-Yobo, the family of Mike Brown did successfully win a wrongful death suit and was awarded a settlement in 2017. The request that Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell reopen the case was also turned down.

She says a last resort is an international court. Over the past seven years, several petitions have reached the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. The Commission’s judgment would not be admissible in court, but they can offer recommendations and name whether they believe the U.S. violated international human rights laws.

The plaintiffs contend that local and national governments violated multiple human rights and international laws in connection with the killing and its legal aftermath.

Addo-Yobo says McCulloch’s case that was presented to the grand jury “raised some eyebrows,” especially the fact that Wilson was allowed to testify during the process.

“This typically is not how the proceeding goes. I think there has been a lot of pushbacks within the community about what happened with this case,” said the attorney.

Addo-Yobo stated that in 2022 the U.S. had its highest number of police killings on record - and something must be done. She said Brown’s family isn’t asking for “overtop things,” just justice for the death of their son.

A public apology, acknowledgment of wrongdoing by the U.S. officials, free and subsidized mental health services for family members, and adoption of legislation that will stop and deter future police killings, were noted as possible remedies for the family by Addo-Yobo.

“What the family is seeking is a real effort to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Addo-Yobo.

She noted there are several stalled bills in Congress that could assist.

They include, ‘The Breathe Act’, legislation where the government invests in restorative justice. The ‘End Racial and Religious Profiling Act,’ and the ‘Helping Families Heal Act.’

“No family should be left to defend themselves against the mishandled case of a police officer,” said a staff attorney at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. “They want restorative justice for what happened.”

Addo-Yobo said it is rare for a police officer to be charged in cases like Wilson’s. If so, they receive a “slap on the wrist,” or have the opportunity to work in law enforcement in another city.

Addo-Yobo said Brown’s case and the murder of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer are part of American history - and that police killings in the U.S. have reached international stages for decades.

In 1951, the Civil Rights Congress presented the United Nations with a petition entitled, “‘We Charge Genocide.” The petition labeled police killings between 1945 and 1951 as genocide.

“The United States has a problem and it has been a problem for decades,” said Addo-Yobo. “This is a human rights violation that we all should be concerned with.”