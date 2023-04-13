Music at the Intersection returns for third year

Angela Winbush, Smino, and more to headline in September.

ST. LOUIS — The 2023 edition of Music at the Intersection will have a distinct St. Louis sound by featuring Smino and Angela Winbush as some of its headliners. Joining them will be Herbie Hancock, Cameo, Grandmaster Flash, and dozens of other artists.

Grand Center Arts District will house the two-day festival Sept. 9-10 with performances on four stages and more than 50 artists in the outdoor festival which stretches across Washington Avenue, east of Grand Blvd.

“We’re back for year three with a lineup featuring hometown heroes, new trending sounds, a celebration of hip-hop, and absolute legends across R&B, jazz and blues,” said Chris Hansen, executive director of Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

“We received incredible feedback last year about the diversity of our festival, both regarding the performers as well as the attendees, who were a real representation of St. Louis, spanning all ages and races.

“Our aim continues to be the creation of a truly accessible, multi-dimensional and dynamic urban music experience. A ticket to Music at the Intersection delivers block-party vibes with top-tier talent in an environment primed for musical and artistic exploration.”

Music at the Intersection is a signature musical and creative showcase honoring St. Louis’ impact on American history and the sounds the region has birthed both locally in Missouri and across the Mississippi River in its sister cities.

Saturday headliner, Smino, hails from a musical family in Florissant and graduated from Hazelwood Central High School before moving to Chicago. He established the musical collective Zero Fatigue with fellow festival act Ravyn Lenae.

Winbush, one of the most recognized hitmakers in the 1980s grew up singing in her St. Louis church and graduated from Northwest High School. Trumpeter Keyon Harrold is from Ferguson.

Other artists from sister cities on the other side of the river share similar music and cultural influences including New Orleans band Tank and the Bangas.

Additional national acts with St. Louis connections include Herbie Hancock, who was part of the Miles Davis Quintet, which helped redefine jazz music.

The festival will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with performances from Grandmaster Flash, Cameo, and Arrested Development.

Modern-day artists including Masego, Phony Ppl, and Thundercat will also grace the festival stages.

The festival’s DJ Village has grown featuring national and St. Louis connected DJs and MCs

The Washington Avenue Stage and Field Stage will feature internationally notable DJs, spinning jazz, blues, soul and funk tracks.

Tickets go on sale at MetroTix on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m., and limited quantity prices start at $149 for all-weekend access or $79 for a day pass. GA+ and VIP options are also available.

The full artist lineup is as follows, with times and stages to be announced.

Saturday, September 9 will feature Smino, Masego, Snarky Puppy, Cameo, Angela Winbush, Arrested Development, Ravyn Lenae, Peter Martin ft. Dianne Reeves, Nate Smith ft. Jason Lindner and Tim Lefebvre, Keyon Harrold with Pharoahe Monch and Stout, Phony Ppl, The Suffers, Denise Thimes, Earthworms, Mai Lee, Sir Eddie C, Jazz St. Louis Celebrates Willie Akins, St. Louis Blues & Soul Showcase ft. Boo Boo Davis, Renee Smith and Big Mike Aguirre, DJ Alexis Tucci and the House of Tucci, Sage ft. Agile One, DJ Nico Marie and Makeda Kravitz, Umami, Mark Lewis, Lusid, Eric Donte and the Maxi Glamour Experience, and Mo Egeston All-Stars.

Sunday, September 10 will feature Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, The Fearless Flyers, Taj Mahal, Tank and the Bangas, Grandmaster Flash, The Teskey Brothers, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Samantha Fish, The Bad Plus, Say She She, Marquise Knox Band ft. Funky Butt Horns, The Mighty Pines, The Shedrick Mitchell Collective ft. Christie Dashiell, Blvck Spvde & The Cosmos, Kendrick Smith Quartet, Root Mod, DJ P, DJ Nune is Lamar Harris, Biko, Paige Alyssa, and St. Louis Music Box with Janet Evra, Anita Jackson, Will Buchanan, Andrew Stephen, Dusty Carlson, Duane “Jingo” Williams and Tim Moore.