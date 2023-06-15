NAACP open forum addresses deadly police pursuits

At least 10 people have been killed during pursuits in the last year and a half.

A St. Charles resident stood to give his testimonial. After four words, his tears flowed.

“My son was killed…” Composing himself, he began again. “He lost his life because St. Charles police were pursuing someone with a $500 fine. My son was killed over $500!”

The presidents of the St. Louis City and St. Louis County NAACP, Adolphus Pruitt and John Bowman respectively, hosted the town hall meeting on police pursuits. Some have turned deadly, altering the lives of innocent people, many of whom just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Hoping to set sensical parameters for warranted and unwarranted police chases, NAACP chapters called in a federal mediator last year to facilitate discussions between the organization and city and county police departments.

The contentious issue in both the city and county has motivated activists and others to condemn pursuits and call for policy change. Negotiations between the NAACP and police started last year.

At least 10 people have been killed during pursuits in the last year and a half. Between April and May of 2022, seven innocent bystanders died as a result of high-speed vehicle police pursuits in the region.Several were bystanders or people in other vehicles killed by suspects chased by police.

Police officials have insisted that not all the crashes were the result of pursuits or spiked strips placed in streets to stop speeding getaway cars. That may be but NAACP officials are still hoping to set a higher threshold for pursuits, especially when officers give chase for petty or small offenses.

“We don’t want the community put at risk with low-level crimes,” Bowman said.

Several in the audience came to give testimony that would later be used by the NAACP, the city and county police departments and the Department of Justice (DOJ) who, Pruitt explained.

“We are here to talk through, what we think, will be a better way of addressing some of the police pursuits that we encounter,” Pruitt said.

“We just want to do it in a way that decreases the threat on innocent life…that’s what we’re working toward today.”

Although the city has been active in those conversations, only St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory was present at the event.

Pruitt said he had no idea why the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not send a representative. The city received the same information about the meeting as the county.