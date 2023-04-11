'NFL Africa' expansion calls for two-minute warning

There is much athletic talent in Africa, which is on display in international soccer leagues and during the Olympics.

As a result, news that the National Football League’s "NFL Africa" program is expanding to Kenya and other African nations earns a skeptical eye from me.

The NFL will conclude a week-long Talent Identification Camp and Flag Football Showcase on April 15 in Nairobi which, according to the league “[is] underlining a long-term, multi-market commitment to developing more ways to serve a growing fan base in Africa.”

"We are excited to expand NFL Africa into Kenya and look forward to creating opportunities for the next generation of African players and fans there to engage with our sport,” said Brett Gosper, head of NFL Europe & Africa. “There is a place in our sport for everyone."

A concern of mine is that the NFL does not call a single play where the goal does not include making money. How is the NFL going to cash in on this initiative?

With fewer American youths, especially white youths, playing football because of concussion and chronic injury concerns, is the NFL searching for new, less-expensive cannon fodder?

I did not realize that that there are more than 125 players of African descent [born in Africa or first generation born in the U.S.] from 15 nations that are currently on NFL rosters.

Several are participating in the Kenya effort that includes 29 prospects, ranging from 16 to 21, from African nations including Cameroon, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and Senegal.

Two-time New York Giants Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, who was born in the United Kingdom to parents who are Nigerian, is directing the week’s activities. Joining him are Brian Asamoah, Minnesota Vikings (Ghana); Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons (Cameroon); Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints (Benin); Ikem Ekwonu, Carolina Panthers (Nigeria); and Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins (Nigeria).

The NFL Flag Football Showcase includes youths from 10 schools across Nairobi. There will also be training and coaching clinics for local teachers and members of the Kenyan Federation of American Football. The goal is to spread flag football throughout the nation.

Dr. Doreen Odhiambo, chief executive officer of Kenya Academy of Sports, said in a release the effort “[is] part of a mandate to develop sports talent across the county.”

That sounds more ominous than inspirational.

“This partnership will have a positive impact on the future growth of flag football in the country, encouraging more schools and communities to embrace and enjoy the sport,” said George Alwanga, president of the Kenyan Federation of America Football.

It all sounds good, but I still wonder what the NFL’s motive is other than money.

A similar football development effort began in Ghana about two years ago, and a team from the nation participated in the NFL International Flag Football Championships at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. It was successful, reaching the semi-finals of the 10-team competition.

