Patrick Henry Academy wins prized Green Ribbon designation

Patrick Henry is the first urban school to receive the distinction and just the 19th school in Missouri.

“We are extremely grateful for this recognition. This is a huge honor, and it was years in the making and required collaboration from community partners and colleagues across several district departments,” said Principal Deborah Rogers.

Rogers, who hails from a family of educators and understands the importance of planning, said the Patrick Henry school community made a long-term commitment to healthy schools, sustainability, and environmentalism.

“About four years ago, we embarked on a Missouri Foundation for Health’s, “Healthy Schools and Healthy Communities,” grant. From there, we started considering green improvements,” she said.

“After receiving the Missouri state nomination, we submitted an extensive application highlighting our achievements in sustainability, environmental excellence, and health initiatives (both physical and mental) for students, staff, and community.

The school has a garden and students plant the food, harvest, and cook it to share with other classrooms.

“It’s a true community garden, as our neighbors, including those in a senior residence, are free to take and even plant -- what they need,” Rogers said.

“We have been honored previously for our healthy schools initiatives, but sustainability was introduced through the work of our district building and grounds teams who continue to implement new and incredible, green-friendly practices inside and outside of our school.”

Her next goal for the 116-year-old building is to make it function more like a modern Leed Certified school.

“Our energy efficiency is on track with modern facilities thanks to upgrades in the heating and cooling system, re-lamping and efforts to improve air quality districtwide. Every single one of those upgrades counts toward creating a sustainable building with a more favorable environmental footprint,” she said.

According to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, the global pandemic served to focus the spotlight on the need for change.

"The challenges posed both by the pandemic and by climate change have driven home the importance of modernizing school facilities, embracing sustainability, prioritizing health and wellness, and improving learning conditions for students, especially in underserved communities,” he said.

“I want to congratulate t educators, school leaders, students, families, and advocates engaged in this work for showing the nation that any school in any community can strive to be a green school, and in doing so, empower the next generation to build a healthier, more equitable, and more sustainable nation."

Rogers said proudly, “At Patrick Henry, we are building the next generation of environmental geniuses that know how to leave their mark on society and how to better the community they live in which, is pretty incredible.”

