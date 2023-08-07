Progressive National Baptist Convention coming to STL

Its theme is "It's Time: To Embrace Esther 4:14, Embrace, Empower, Emend, Evaluate."

The convention will include the Singles Luncheon, the Couples in Ministry Luncheon, and the Social Justice Luncheon. The gatherings will provide opportunities for networking, dialogue, and celebration of the rich diversity within the faith community.

The biblical passage “reminds us of the divine call to embrace our purpose and destiny,” according to Rev. David R Peoples, PNBC national president.

“All roads lead to St. Louis,” Peoples said in a release.

“Throughout the convention, we will explore the various aspects of embracing our mission and empowering ourselves and others to create meaningful change in our communities.”

The convention’s “Pre-Welcome Musical” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday featuring the St. Louis Progressive Missionary Baptist Music Ministry and special guest JJ Hairston.

Throughout the convention, workshops, plenary sessions, and keynote addresses will address pressing issues facing communities today. Attendees will have the chance to engage in discussions and gain insight from speakers and leaders.

“As the theme reminds us, ‘It's Time’ to step into our destinies and make a lasting impact,” said Peoples.

“We look forward to welcoming you to St. Louis.”

According to the PNBC website, its founding meeting was held in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1961 and the Rev. T. M. Chambers was elected as its first president. Leadership from across the United States joined the Progressive Baptist family, and it would become the Progressive National Baptist Movement.

“Issues of freedom, civil and human rights, and progressive ideas became the cornerstone for the convention. The PNBC became a new Christian movement which included an array of social and political concerns,” says the PNBC history page on its website.

“The PNBC movement supported Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s struggle for freedom for African Americans. It was the PNBC that provided a denominational home for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and many of the Baptist leaders in the Civil Rights Movement. They all became important forces in the life and work of the Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc.”

For more information and to register for the convention, please visit the PNBC website at https://www.pnbc.org/.

Pastor Mike Jr. was Stellar

The songs “Miracles” and “Impossible” were performed by Kierra Sheard Kelly and Pastor Mike Jr., during the opening of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards – and then Pastor Mike stole the show.

Pastor Mike, Jr. earned eight awards for his work on the album “Winning,” The project was named Album of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year, while Pastor Mike, Jr. also took home the prestigious Song of the Year Presented by McDonald’s, Artist of the Year Presented by Dream In Black, Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year awards.

DOE, who entered the industry with her family as a member of the group Forever Jones, won three Stellar trophies, including the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year, Contemporary Female Artist of the Year, and Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year for her album “Clarity.”

Zacardi Cortez also brought home three Stellar awards, earning statuettes for Traditional Male Artist of the Year, Traditional Album of the Year, and Praise and Worship Song of the Year for his album “Imprint.”

The collaborative effort of Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin resulted in their joint album “Kingdom Book One” winning in two categories, Duo/Chorus Group of the Year Presented by P&G and Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year.

Tye Tribbett also brought home two awards, including Producer of The Year Presented by AFLAC and Recorded Music Packaging of The Year.