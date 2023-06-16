Science Center teams with Urban League to increase access

This is a tremendous opportunity not only for the children but for their families as well," said Michael P. McMillan Urban League president and CEO.

The STL for All membership program is designed to break down barriers for community members who may not have opportunities to engage in science learning programs outside of the classroom and are traditionally underrepresented in STEM careers by providing access to the Science Center’s immersive, hands-on programming.

"Our Head Start teachers will be able to make STEM lessons much more meaningful and exciting through this important partnership."

Amy Martin, Science Center senior director of individual giving and membership, says the program “will engage even more people in STEM fun and learning.”

“Our partnership with the Urban League will help us to reach the families most in need of access to STEM programming which helps to develop crucial 21st century skills like problem solving, collaboration, critical thinking and more.”

The membership will include one year of membership benefits at the Science Center, including free tickets to paid venues like the OMNIMAX® Theater, McDonnell Planetarium, Discovery Room and more. It also includes invitations to members-only events and programming, as well as waived parking fees.

“STL for All supports [our] goal of school readiness for children,” said Gwendolyn Wilson Diggs, Head Start/Early Head Start vice president.

“Our early learners receive STEAM lessons in the classroom and during the Saturday STEAM Academy. The Science Center's STL for All program provides additional opportunities for children and families to gain hands-on experiences in a STEMrich environment. We are excited about our partnership with the Saint Louis Science Center.”

The Science Center hopes to expand the STL for All program to reach more members of the St. Louis community.

Todd Bastean, president and CEO of the Science Center, added, “Missouri has been identified as an emerging hub for the tech sector, and among St. Louis’ top hard-to-fill jobs, many are reliant on STEM skills.