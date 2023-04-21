STEMSTL Week matches Black youths with tech opportunities

St. Louis Artworks will host an open house to introduce St. Louis Artworks’ apprenticeship programs.

STEMSTL prides itself on providing “equitable access to high-quality STEM learning and employment opportunities for all learners in the St. Louis Metro region,” and its STEMSTL Celebration Week begins Saturday, April 22, 2023.

“STEMSTL makes sure if there’s a resource in one area it can be duplicated for another and expand,” said Samantha Minor, STEMSTL community coordinator. “We partner with organizations within our ecosystem and do lots of collaborating to make sure that students and educators have the resources they need to gain exposure in STEM.”

Kate Polokonis, STEMSTL executive director said organizations including Heru Urban Farming, the National Weather Service, the YMCA, St. Louis Artworks, and the St. Louis Science Center are partnering to host events.

“Multiple institutions like Maryville University, St. Louis Public Library, and Lowe’s have donated materials for the STEM-at-Home kits. Seeing all these fantastic people and organizations come together for STEM Celebration Week fills me with hope for the future of STEM education in St Louis,” she said.

Mayra Taylor Garcia, STEMSTL programs manager said the nonprofit organization wants to ensure families have the opportunity to continue their emergence and exploration in STEM accompanied by the celebration week’s events.

“We have a STEMSTL giveaway running that week on that Saturday after the week is over,” Taylor Garica said. “We are giving one family membership to the following institutions: Saint Louis Science Center, Saint Louis Zoo, The Magic House including Made for Kids on Delmar and Missouri Botanical Garden. Families can enter the raffle by taking a picture at the event or posting about the event and tagging STEMSTL on social media using the hashtag #YouBelongInSTEMSTL. Every event serves as one entry for families. The winner will be revealed the following Saturday.”

STEMSTL Celebration Week events

Saturday, April 22

Earth Day 365 Festival, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park, St Louis, MO 63112

Sunday, April 23

Earth Day 365 Festival, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1 Theatre Drive, St. Louis MO 63112 & Heru Urban Farming

Monday, April 24

Everything Space Day, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Stacy Park- 9750 Old Bonhomme Road, Olivette, MO 63132

Tuesday, April 25

STEM @ Home STEM Kit Distributions to various locations for students K- 12th grade

Wednesday, April 26

Weather Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. NWS Weather Exploration at Clay Community Education Center- 3820 N. 14th Street, St. Louis, MO 63107

Thursday, April 27

Robotics Day Beta. Made Esports event, 4-6 p.m. at Tandy Recreation Center, 4206 Kennerly Ave, St Louis, MO 63113

Friends of the Rainforest at Ferguson Library, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. - 35 N Florissant Rd, Ferguson, MO 63135

Friday, April 28th

Pathways to Career Day and Project Lead The Way Capstone senior showcase at the St Louis Science Center, 9 a.m. - noon, 5050 Oakland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110

Juniors and seniors from the region will display engineering and bioscience projects in St. Louis Science Center’s Boeing Hall. The showcase will feature a scholarship award ceremony to recognize excellence in the following categories: academic merit in bioscience, academic merit in engineering, innovation in bioscience, and innovation in engineering.

STEM Signing Day at the St. Louis Science Center, noon - 1 p.m.

STEMSTL, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Boeing present STEM Signing Day. St. Louis area students will be celebrated who are committed to studying STEM at the post-secondary level, a bachelor’s degree, associate's degree, or technical program. Each student will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

START Work with STL Artworks at St. Louis Artworks, 4-5 p.m. 5959 Delmar Blvd, St Louis, MO 63112. St. Louis Artworks will host an open house to introduce St. Louis Artworks’ apprenticeship programs.