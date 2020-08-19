Local sculptures will be masking up St. Louis Arts

"We hope these sculptures that residents and visitors of the region routinely visit or pass by in their daily commutes will serve as an example and reminder"

ST. LOUIS — The idea of a living, breathing sculpture dates back at least to the ancient Roman poet Ovid, who was alive and writing at the time of the birth of Christ (and whose name happens to be encapsulated in “COVID-19”). Sculptures, of course, don’t actually come to life and breathe, and therefore they can not spread an infectious virus. But masked sculptures are coming to St. Louis as a new tool to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce and more than 10 partner organizations will install custom-made masks on over 35 statues and sculptures throughout St. Louis city and county. In order to encourage mask wearing as a way to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, many pieces of public art around our region will soon sport a St. Louis-themed mask.

“We hope these sculptures that residents and visitors of the region routinely visit or pass by in their daily commutes will serve as an example and reminder that we all need to work together to help combat the coronavirus by doing simple things – like wearing a mask,” said Sandy Brooks, executive director of the Arts Chamber.

Local artists and volunteers will fabricate custom masks individually designed to fit each statue and sculpture approved for this project. Masks will be installed in late August and remain on display through Halloween.

Participating locations and partners include Citygarden and other city-wide public art pieces maintained by the Gateway Foundation; Carl Milles’s “Meeting of the Waters” and Henry Kiener’s “Olympic Runner” through the City of St. Louis; sculptures throughout the campus of Washington University and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, facilitated by the faculty and students of the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts; the Stan Musial statue and other figures throughout Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village; the “Jelly Baby” display at St. Louis Public Library Central; and pieces installed throughout the Delmar Loop.